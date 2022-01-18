A five-person Floyd County Board of Elections and Registration was sworn in early Tuesday.
The new elections board is made up of Democrat representatives Ralph Davis and Corey L. Townsend, Republican representatives Pam Peters and Gary Stamper and nonpartisan chair Jerry Lee. They will be taking on a host of responsibilities, including overseeing the move to the Floyd County Health Department and the hiring of an elections supervisor.
During their first meeting, County Manager Jamie McCord gave them an update on the remodeling process at the health department.
“We have $213,000 budgeted for renovations and it’s coming along really well,” McCord said. “It’s starting to really take shape of the floor plan we showed y’all last week.”
McCord said they expect the facility to be ready for move in by late February or early March.
The new office will include a large area for both early voting and pollworker training. McCord said the space is still owned by the health department and that agency could use it for spillover. However, McCord said that is unlikely to happen since it’s an election year.
Once everything is set up at the new elections office, it will become a voting location for both early voting and election day. In previous years, early voting took place on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building, the Rome Civic Center and at Garden Lakes Baptist Church.
With the new early voting location due to come online in South Rome, the board chair is proposing setting up the second early voting location in the northwest, at the Anthony Recreation Center in Garden Lakes.
“This will give a little further separation on locations from a geographic standpoint as well as coverage,” Lee said.
The board would have to go through the Georgia Secretary of State’s office to have new voting locations authorized.
The elections board will begin holding regular meetings at 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month.
However, some of the members said they should consider hosting their meetings after 5 p.m. so that more people can attend.
“I don’t see anyone in this room around 35 years old, which is the median working age and the large bulk of our voting group,” Peters said. “I’d like for us to revisit this in the future.”
County Attorney Virginia Harman said if they plan to change the regular meeting time, they would have to hold a special called meeting.
Board members appointed Townsend as the vice chair.
The next meeting will take place Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. All elections board meetings are open to the public.