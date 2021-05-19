A new parking ordinance aimed at taking the stress off municipal courts and Downtown Development Authority will go before the full Rome City Commission on Monday.
City Clerk Joe Smith explained that the new ordinance clears up some legal language to address four things: how notices are assigned to illegally parked vehicles, the automatic doubling of unaddressed fines, the penalties for parking violations and the method for contesting parking violations.
"It's somewhat housekeeping for the way we do things," Smith told members of the Rome Public Safety committee this week.
Downtown Development Authority Director Aundi Lesley explained that it clarifies the current verbiage in the ordinances to make it easier for parking enforcement and municipal court cases.
"It really gives us the leverage to enforce and uplift our fines," Lesley said. "The fines double if they're not paid or contested within five days. Right now it's being used as a negotiation tool."
In several cases people with parking violations contest the fines and then arrange a consent order with the city attorney to pay a certain amount.
Lesley said they'll be going back to court in a few weeks to meet with people who are not following through with those payments.
"The bulk of our problem cases have paid off their consent orders, but there's still a few that we're needing to rectify," Lesley said.
According to Parking Manager Patrick Van Der Horn, they have $22,000 worth of parking tickets that are currently being contested in municipal court.
The Rome City Commission will hold the first reading of the proposed ordinance on Monday and a second reading followed by a vote at their June 14 meeting.