Footbridge Christmas decorations.jpg

Bows and garlands have been installed up and down the Chief John Ross pedestrian footbridge.
bow.jpg

City of Rome street department crews have been installing new decorations, like this bow and garland in the 400 block of Broad Street.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In