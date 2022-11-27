The Rome Christmas Parade on Tuesday promises to be something special this year. Not only will it have the most entries ever, according to organizers, but new holiday decorations downtown will make their official debut.
Garlands and bows have been installed up and down Broad Street and on the Chief John Ross Pedestrian Bridge.
Several photo op pieces have been added, such as the large ornament stack at Broad and Fourth Avenue. There will also be a large wreath in front of the Carnegie Building, and a gift box at the Town Green.
The new decorations cost $50,000, using money from various sources.
For the first time ever, the City of Rome agreed to use capital funds. Money was also used from the Light up Rome campaign that utilizes proceeds from the parade to purchase decorations. There was also Business Improvement District funding. Business and property owners in the BID pay an annual assessment to fund improvements and services.
In addition, Scott Thompson with Christmas Back Home has agreed this year to donate $2 from every ticket sold to the Light up Rome campaign.
Christmas Back Home, featuring music, stories, laughs and more to kick off the holiday season, will be on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium.
According to Rome Downtown Development Director Aundi Lesley, the desire to bring back more old-fashioned decorations downtown is the No. 1 thing she has heard since she has been on the job.
“The idea is to make downtown Rome more of a holiday destination,” she said. “We’re really excited.”
Another new attraction this year is an 18-foot, live Christmas tree at the Town Green, which was donated by the Richie family with Richie Farms.
They run a local business called Icicle Mountain Christmas Trees. According to their Facebook page, their trees are grown in the mountains of northern North Carolina in Ashe County.
Remember, the Rome Christmas Parade is coming up on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Mary Hardin Thornton is the grand marshal and this year’s theme is “The Joys of Christmas.”