The City of Cave Spring website will soon be getting a new look, and one council member thinks it’s about time.
The council recently approved a contract with Tracy Slack and Associates to design and host the website.
“Move forward with it as fast as we can, because that thing that we have is as old as Methuselah,” Councilman Tom Lindsey said as he made the motion to approve.
The new site will be linked to the Cave Spring Downtown Development Authority website, which will also be redesigned.
The cost will be $2,400 for design, and another $500 a year to maintain.
The new sites are expected to go live in 4 to 8 weeks.
Rezoning application fees
Those seeking to rezone property in the City of Cave Spring will now have to pay a $500 application fee.
The city council recently approved the fee that will only apply to rezoning applications moving forward, not the ones that are already in progress.
According to Councilwoman Joyce Mink, a lot of city time and money goes into rezonings.
“I really think it’s justified to charge something,” she said. “However, there could be some exceptional circumstances where we might consider waiving the fee.”
Most cities and counties do charge a fee for rezoning.
According to the fee schedule for the City of Rome, rezoning and special use permits run anywhere from $150 to $550.
Tree board appointments
The council also approved three appointments to a new Tree City USA board.
Anthony McClain has 25 years experience as a certified arborist for Trees Unlimited. Micah Studdard manages Cabin Bluff Farm, formerly known as Lyons Bridge Farm, and is involved with the Floyd County Young Farmer organization. Meanwhile, Ethan Beaird has previous experience with the Georgia Forestry Commission.
Cave Spring is seeking to become a Tree City USA, and establishing a tree board is one of the requirements of the program.
The board will be able to make recommendations to the mayor and city council concerning tree management and tree maintenance issues. It will also ensure that the city meets all requirements to be certified as a Tree City USA.