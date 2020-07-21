COVID-19 numbers continue to climb at both Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center.
The report Tuesday shows 29 confirmed cases hospitalized at FMC and 19 at Redmond. That’s an increase of seven patients from the Monday report.
The Georgia Department of Public Health added 22 more individuals to the number of Floyd County residents who have tested positive for the infection Tuesday. That makes 134 new cases over the last seven days and 260 new cases over the past 14 days.
Dr. Ken Jones, chief medical officer at Floyd Medical Center, debunked the notion that some of the new positive tests were from people who showed up at the hospital for some other reason and then tested positive for COVID-19.
“I haven’t heard of any patient that got admitted and then turned positive with COVID,” Jones said. “Everybody that comes in the (emergency room) and gets admitted into the Infectious Disease Unit or the ICU that has COVID, we knew it when they left the ER.”
He said that, in one instance, a woman who had tested positive was in the ICU at Floyd but not because of her infection. It was because she was in the later stage of pregnancy and the ICU is much closer to the labor and delivery unit than the section being used to isolate those being treated for COVID-19.
Jones said he is keeping a close eye on the supply of immediate test kits available in the hospital.
When ER personnel strongly suspect that a patient who is so sick that they need to be admitted appears to have symptoms of COVID-19, they are administered one of the tests the hospital can run on-site to get results within an hour.
Running out of those fast testing kits would be an issue, Jones said, because then patients would have to be treated as if they were positive until the results come back.
“It just compounds the situation,” he said.
That would require a multitude of safety precautions, cutting into the number of available nursing personnel and using up personal protective equipment when it might not be necessary.
“Right now we’ve got plenty of PPE. We’ve got a great supply, so that’s not a concern for us at all right now,” Jones said. “Having enough test kits is. The government is not allotting them to smaller places, they’re sending them to places that are hotter spots than here.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just changed part of its COVID-19 protocol from a testing-based strategy to a symptoms and time-based strategy, as it relates to isolation and quarantining.
The CDC now says that, for most people, COVID-19 isolation and precautions can generally be discontinued 10 days after the initial symptoms if the symptoms improve and they have not had a medicine-reduced fever for at least 24 hours.
Some people with severe illness or seriously compromised immune systems may justify extending isolation for up to 20 days after the onset of symptoms.
For people who never develop symptoms, isolation and other precautions can be discontinued 10 days after the date of their first positive test.