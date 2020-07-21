COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in both Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center.
The report early Tuesday afternoon shows 29 confirmed cases hospitalized at Floyd and 19 and Rednmnd. That's an increase of seven patients from the Monday report.
The Georgia Department of Public Health added 22 more individuals to the number of Floyd County residents who have tested positive for the infection Tuesday. That makes 134 new cases over the last seven days and 260 new cases over the past 14 days.
Dr. Ken Jones, chief medical officer at the Floyd Medical Center debunked the notion that some of the new positive test numbers were people who showed up at the hospital for some other reason and then tested positive for COVID-19.
"I haven't heard of any patient that got admitted and then turned positive with COVID," Dr. Jones said. "Everybody that come in the ER and get's admitted into the Infectious Disease unit or the ICU that has COVID, we knew it when they left the ER," Dr. Jones said.
He said that in one instance, a woman who had tested positive was in the ICU at Floyd but not because of her infection. It was because she was extremely pregnant and the ICU was much closer to the labor and delivery unit than the section of the hospital that is being used to isolate those being treated for COVID-19.
Jones said he is keeping a close eye on the supply of immediate test kits available in the hospital.
When ER personnel strongly suspect that a patient who is so sick that they need to be admitted and appear to have symptoms of COVID-19, they are administered one of the kits that the hospital can run the test for on-site and get results within an hour.
Running out of those in house fast testing kits would be an issue, Jones said, because then patients would have to be treated as if they were positive until the results come back.
"It just compounds the situation," Jones said. That could lead in a multitude of safety precautions which could cut into the number of available nursing personnel, use of personal protective equipment that might not have been otherwise necessary
"Right now we've got plenty of PPE, we've got a great supply so that's not a concern for us at all right now," Jones said. "Having enough (immediate) test kits is. The government is not allotting them to smaller places, they're sending them to places that are hotter spots than here."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just changed part of it's COVID-19 protocols from a testing based strategy to a symptoms and time based strategy, as it relates to isolation and quarantining.
The CDC now says that for most people COVID-19, isolation and precautions can generally be discontinued 10 days after the initial symptoms appear and who have not had a medicine reduced fever for at least 24 hours and with improvement of other symptoms.
Some people with severe illness or seriously compromised immune systems may justify extending isolation for up to 20 days after the onset of symptoms. experts.
For persons who never develop symptoms, isolation and other precautions can be discontinued 10 days after the date of their first positive test.