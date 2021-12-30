New COVID-19 cases skyrocket locally, statewide

For the eighth day in a row COVID-19 cases have showed drastic increases in Floyd County, following a nationwide pattern likely fueled by the highly virulent omicron variant.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported that Floyd County had 249 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a seven day moving average of 105 per day. That seven day average number has doubled since Monday, when the seven day average was 49 cases a day.
A week prior to that on Dec. 20 the seven day average was just 22 cases a day.
Georgia has consistently posted record breaking COVID-19 number each day this week. Thursday's was by far the most new cases in a single day with 25,265 new COVID-19 cases reported. The spike has been largely attributed by public health officials to low vaccination rates and family holiday gatherings and travel.
Georgia isn't in a vacuum. Alabama and other surrounding states are also reporting record breaking COVID-19 cases as well as high positivity rates -- meaning even though the numbers are record-breaking they're still likely underreported.
The Georgia Department of Public Health announced the allocation of Merck and Pfizer oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19 at the Walmart Care Clinic on Redmond Circle.
Locally, hospitals have responded by limiting visitation for most patients to one visitor, both Floyd Medical Center and AdventHealth Redmond announced this week.
The pattern established by previous spikes of infections has pointed to the drastic increase in spread followed by hospitalizations one to two weeks later and then approximately two weeks after that, resulting deaths begin to be reported.
Hospitalizations have begun to rise locally, according to Floyd County Emergency Management records. 58 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 locally on Thursday -- an increase of 10 people from the day prior and 30 from Dec. 23.
Since March 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was reported in Georgia, 26,407 Georgians have died from the disease. As of Thursday, state health officials listed 326 COVID-19 deaths in Floyd County.
Three of those deaths were reported this week.
On average, over 15 Floyd County residents have died each month from the disease since it first arrived 21 months ago.
Public health officials have said the fatality numbers are likely much higher and also list suspected COVID-19 deaths apart from the confirmed total -- another 5,011 Georgians and 86 Floyd County residents.
Schools prepare for return
In the midst of this spiking wave of new infections, students are set to return back to school next Tuesday.
During 2021, when the delta variant was the prevalent variant of COVID-19 pediatric cases were at the highest. Much of that was largely attributed to transmission during classes and school functions.
As Rome students return to school next week, the school system will be requiring masks for all faculty, students and staff in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases as well as increased flu and other viruses.
"This mask mandate will be effective for the week of Jan.3," Superintendent Lou Byars said in a release. "While RCS is requiring masks for the first week back, RCS remains in Phase 1 of the COVID-19 three-phase plan. RCS will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates."
The city school board determined that if the number of COVID-19 infections exceeded a 1% student population margin that school would enter Phase Two and observe COVID-19 prevention measures. They’ll then reevaluate that plan after the two weeks.
Floyd County Schools will continue to keep schools mask free until they reach a threshold of 2% infection rate for the school population. At that point each separate school would then adopt a mask mandate. If the infection rate is over 5%, that school will go virtual.