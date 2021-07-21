The number of COVID-19 cases reported Floyd County from the two week period from June 23 to July 6 was 37. The number of new infections reported in the past two weeks between July 7 through July 21 was 251.
That's a 578% increase between the two time periods for PCR and antigen, or rapid, testing figures, according to Georgia Department of Health statistics.
That time period covers the just over two week COVID-19 incubation period after the July 4 holiday.
The rise in cases has been attributed to the highly virulent delta variant of the coronavirus, which is reporting surges among the unvaccinated population in Georgia and in the nation.
As of Wednesday only 33% of Floyd County, or 31,919 residents have been fully vaccinated, according to DPH reports. That falls behind the state's vaccination rate of 40%.
The real issue, especially in the Northwest Health District, is a younger unvaccinated populations spreading the virus to more vulnerable populations. At this point the regions most vulnerable population -- those 65 and over -- are still unvaccinated.
Public health officials have said that low vaccination rate is leading to new outbreaks. The Department of Public Health reported 2,351 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The trend in Floyd County is also reflected statewide as new infection numbers have tripled in the past two weeks.
On July 7, Georgia reported a seven day moving average of 456 new cases per day, on Wednesday the average for the same period of time was 1,427.
The state, along with 46 other states in the U.S., has seen an increase of COVID infections over the past several weeks and public health experts have attributed that to largely unvaccinated populations.
Any hospitalization or death toll increases will likely take approximately two weeks to view how deadly the spike will be.
Floyd County reported two new COVID-19 deaths this week, one on Tuesday and one on Wednesday bringing the toll of the disease to 196 confirmed deaths and 45 probable deaths since the pandemic began in 2020.