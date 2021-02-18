New COVID-19 cases have dropped as well as hospitalizations in Floyd County, and across the country, as it appears a holiday surge has begun to abate.
Looking at the high water mark of 600-700 new cases every two weeks in December and January, the new case rates of 330 per two weeks look almost benign.
That's not the case, Northwest Health District spokesman Logan Boss said.
"People feel that vaccinations have shown us the light at the end of the tunnel," Boss said. "That's not the case, we're still in the tunnel."
Acknowledging that people are very tired of taking precautions, he said, now is not the time to relax. The question is when the next wave will come -- whether it be from the highly contagious United Kingdom variant or for another reason.
The good news, for now, is that new case rates, hospitalizations are down in the 10-county Northwest Health District. Dropping from highs of over 120 in December, there were 63 COVID-19 positive patients being treated at local hospitals on Thursday.
Up to this point, 155 Floyd County residents have died from a COVID-19 infection. Another 31 Floyd County residents are suspected to have died from the disease.
Of that number 17 deaths have been reported in February.
The vaccine supply is still sporadic, but Floyd County is doing its part with 28,401 vaccines administered as of Thursday.
That number doesn't translate to the amount of Floyd County residents who have been inoculated. The number also includes those who have received the vaccine from hospitals or other providers.
Other than availability, there is also an issue of equitable distribution of vaccines and that's something public health is attempting to address.
"From what I've seen so far we have a big problem with African American and Latino vaccinations," Boss said.
Gov. Brian Kemp recently vowed to more equitably distribute vaccines in a pandemic that has disproportionately affected communities of color, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
At this point the vaccination report doesn't break down vaccinations by race and ethnicity at the county level, but using anecdotal evidence, there's an issue.
Whether it be an issue of trust or lack of information, public health is seeking to counteract those disparities and will soon launch a campaign targeted at Black and Hispanic communities within the next few weeks.
Unknowns about the vaccine still remain. It's been deemed safe, but Boss said they're not sure how long the effect of the vaccine last or whether or not it is as effective against variants of the disease.
"The answer is we just don't know," Boss said.