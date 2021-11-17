ATLANTA -- Republican lawmakers on Wednesday released another proposed congressional map that appears to make one metro Atlanta district more friendly to the GOP while leaving another solidly in Democratic hands.
Northwest Georgia's 14th District would become even more compact, covering all of Floyd and nine other counties along with a southwest slice of Cobb, which is divided into four districts.
The General Assembly has been meeting in special session for two weeks as lawmakers redraw legislative and congressional boundaries in accordance with new U.S. Census data.
The map appears to make U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath’s 6th Congressional District less friendly to Democrats by drawing in more white voters, while U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux’s 7th District in Gwinnett County remains a minority-majority district.
U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop’s 2nd District also appears to have been drawn to include more white voters, which could make the Southwest Georgia district more competitive for the GOP.
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's 14th District would have a higher percentage of Black and Hispanic voters -- although it would also have the highest percentage of white voters in the state.
“Today, we have released a proposed map that reflects Georgia’s growing, diverse population, respects jurisdictional lines and communities of interest, and conforms to applicable legal standards including the Voting Rights Act,” said House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge. “This map will now go through the legislative process in both the House and the Senate, which will include public testimony and debate in both chambers.
Legislative Democrats and civil and voting rights advocates criticized the Republican congressional map at House and Senate committee hearings Wednesday as ignoring communities of interest in favor of giving the GOP a partisan advantage.
Maggie Goldman, a Democrat from Johns Creek, complained that moving McBath’s district north through Forsyth and Dawson counties was politically motivated.
“Dalton and Forsyth have nothing to do with Sandy Springs except to create a majority white district,” Goldman told members of the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee.
Others complained that the Republican map packs Black voters into certain districts to dilute their voting strength while spreading out GOP voters to maximize their power.
Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, chairman of the House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee, denied the accusations. She said Georgia’s rapid population growth in metro Atlanta during the last decade coupled with population losses in rural South Georgia made it necessary to move districts to the north.
“We drew our maps based on population shifts,” Rich said.
“We think this map fairly represents all Georgians,” added Sen. John Kennedy, R-Macon, chairman of the Senate redistricting panel. “It is not gerrymandered."
The minority House and Senate Democratic caucuses are proposing HB 5EX, which would put Floyd County into an 18-county district covering all of North Georgia. It also would include a northern slice of Polk County. Bartow and Cherokee counties would constitute a separate district.
Under the GOP map, Floyd County would be in an 11-county district, covering all of Polk, Paulding, Gordon, Chattooga, Murray, Catoosa, Walker, Dade and Whitfield counties and a small part of Cobb County.
The new District 14 would have the highest percentage of white people, 68.07% compared to 64.70% in the next closest -- District 9 in Northeast Georgia. However, that's down from the current composition of 72.85% white in the 14th and 74.92% in the 9th district.
With a little over 73,000 more residents than the current 2010 Census map, the proposed 14th district population would be 13.58% Black, up from 9.15%, and 12.69% Hispanic, up from 10.26%.
Both the Senate and House reapportionment committees have meetings scheduled for early Thursday. They can be viewed live online at legis.ga.gov.