A new case assignment plan in Floyd County Superior Court is expected to improve the speed and efficiency of a system facing tough backlogs resulting from the pandemic.
The new system will automatically assign a person’s case to a specific judge depending on the first letter of their last name.
There are a number of reasons why the system is beneficial, Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge John “Jack” Niedrach said. In the case of alleviating court backlogs, it allows the process of case resolution to begin essentially at the time of arrest.
“The old system was cumbersome and we have been requesting this change since early 2020,” Floyd County District Attorney Leigh Patterson said. “This streamlines things and makes it easier for prosecutors, clerks and public defenders.”
Under the previous system, criminal cases were assigned upon indictment. That means a person could remain in jail or without resolution for months or, in rare cases, years after their arrest.
“That means defense attorneys can’t begin to negotiate a resolution on the case until the case is filed and assigned,” Luke Martin with the Bratcher Firm said. “By switching to the alphabetical system, attorneys will know which prosecutor is assigned to the case from the moment of arrest which will lead to faster resolutions, less backlog and fewer people sitting in jail waiting for their day in court.”
Additionally, the system will reduce the amount of time spent making sure cases which have gone before a judge, return to that judge. The process of checking and double-checking is time consuming for court clerks.
“It’s going to save time and effort,” Niedrach said.
There’s some built-in flexibility to the system as well. It allows for judges who begin facing an overload to have those cases reassigned to others and it still allows for other judges to fill in on a case.
“The goal is to always have a random and equal assignment,” Niedrach said.
To avoid a potential for overload, Superior Court Judge Bryan Johnson took all the cases filed over the past five years and analyzed the letters then assigned letters to each of the judges as follows:
Niedrach: CDPQRX
Sparks: EGJOSTVZ
Johnson: AFIKMW
Wetherington: BHLNUY
For instance, if a person named John Davis is arrested they know their case will go to Judge Niedrach and the prosecutors assigned to his courtroom. Additionally, if the fictitious Mr. Davis pleads out to probation but violates that probation, a clerk knows that his case should be assigned to Niedrach again, without having to pull the case file.
“This system is used in a number of jurisdictions and the judges speak very highly of it,” Niedrach said.
The civil case assignment system remains the same and there is an exception for capital cases. Once the Floyd County District Attorney’s Office files notice of the intent to seek the death penalty, the chief judge will assign that case instead of it being assigned randomly.