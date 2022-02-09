The Republican Governors Association is going to bat for Gov. Brian Kemp with a $500,000 ad buy.
The statewide ad, launched Wednesday, praises Kemp as a "proven conservative leader" who cut taxes while creating one of the nation's fastest growing economies.
"Governor Brian Kemp has been a conservative results-driven fighter for all Georgians throughout his time in office ... despite constant roadblocks from the Biden administration," said Dave Rexrode, the RGA's executive director.
Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr have waged an ongoing battle with the Democratic White House over federal mandates requiring COVID-19 vaccines for various groups of U.S. workers. The governor has cited his stand in favor of keeping Georgia businesses open during the pandemic for the state's strong economic performance.
The new ad endorsing Kemp follows an ad former U.S. Sen. David Perdue released last week touting former President Donald Trump's endorsement of his Republican primary challenge of Kemp.
Trump remains angry with Kemp over the governor's refusal to go along with the ex-president's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia that saw Biden carry the Peach State.
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) responded to the new Kemp ad as further evidence of a dispute among Republicans that threatens the GOP's prospects in the general election for governor against Democrat Stacey Abrams.
"Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Republican Party ensures that regardless of which Republican survives this primary, Georgia Republicans are guaranteed to have a rough time," DNC spokeswoman Hyma Moore said.
