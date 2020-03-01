Sandra Hudson has devoted most of her adult life to improving the housing stock for the lowest-income residents of Rome.
Now, the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority board of directors is naming the new apartments at Altoview Terrace in East Rome the Sandra D. Hudson Villas, in honor of their executive director.
Hudson started her career with the housing authority as a volunteer and was named coordinator of the Drug Elimination Program in East Rome in 1992.
“That was the area where I grew up and crack was real bad back then — and I just wanted to do anything I could to help fight it,” Hudson said.
She was promoted to director of housing in 1997 and named interim executive director in 2000. She was made the permanent executive director a year later and has held that post ever since.
Hudson said her mantra has always been that if she wouldn’t want to live in an apartment then she shouldn’t expect anyone else to, either. Longtime NWGHA Chairwoman Lee Hight shares that philosophy and the two have worked side-by-side over the years to improve the quality of public housing.
Many of the new housing communities do not even vaguely resemble the old image of “projects,” — particularly the new, gated, Joe Wright Village off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in North Rome.
The old Altoview Terrace complex was demolished in 2011. The new apartments on the site will boast 66 units, ranging from one to four bedrooms each. Some will be two-story townhome style while others will be one-floor flats. Two duplex buildings will also be included in the Hudson Villas complex.
In other NWGA housing authority actions, a community meeting is scheduled for March 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Restoration Rome facility on Crane Street. Officials want to get input on plans for a Choice Neighborhood Planning grant.
“This is not just for residents of public housing, it’s for the entire surrounding community,” Hudson said.
The planning grant covers an area bounded by Norfolk Southern railroad tracks on the west, East 12th Street on the north, Flannery Street on the east and U.S. 27 on the south.
The goal is to address a wide gamut of needs — from housing to retail development, transportation enhancements and recreational opportunities.