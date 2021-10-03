The U.S. Army Special Operations Command Black Daggers Parachute Team and C-17 Globemaster II Demonstration Team have been added to the lineup for the 2021 Wings Over North Georgia Hybrid Drive-In Air Show.
The ninth annual air show will take place at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Rome on Oct 30-31.
The Black Daggers will give an abbreviated aerial demonstration as part of the opening ceremonies. They'll return later for an extended performance, dropping from 12,500 feet and free-falling for about two miles at approximately 120 mph.
The C-17 Globemaster will also participate in opening ceremonies -- serving as the launch aircraft for the elite group of skydivers. The full demonstration will provide spectators with a rare chance to witness the amazing maneuverability of the flexible, and powerful cargo aircraft.
The 2021 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show will utilize a hybrid format offering drive-in with tailgate style viewing, vendors, exhibitors, helicopter rides, military displays, kids zone, in addition to hill-top patio club seating.
Those purchasing a general airfield parking ticket will receive a 10-by-20-foot spot for a vehicle with an adjacent 10-by-20-foot space for tailgating. The premium ticket covers the cost of admission for the carload of guests. The hill-top patio ticket option includes a table, chairs, and umbrella for parties of six.
Due to overwhelming popularity, only a limited number of Friday rehearsal tickets are available for the patio club.
Additional acts include: the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, Scott Farnsworth Aerosports Team, Michael Goulian, Mike Wiskus, Greg Koontz, Larry Kelly in the B-25 Mitchel, Scott “Scooter” Yoak in the P-51 Mustang, and Jerry “Jive” Kirby in the T-28 Mad Dog.
Preshow aerial demonstrations include C-130 airdrops, Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team, and the Full Throttle Airshow Team beginning at 10 a.m. each day with the performances for the main show beginning at noon through 4:30 p.m. each day.
Tickets are now available at WingsOverNorthGeorgia.com. They must be purchased online and in advance.