The Rome Floyd Fire Department Honor Guard presents the colors during the 9/11 Remembrance Service Monday morning in the Rome Floyd Firefighter Memorial Plaza.
Model Elementary School 5th grader Camee Kines, daughter of Rome Floyd firefighter Eric Kines, sings the national anthem Monday morning during the 9/11 Remembrance Service.
Family members of fallen New York City firefighter Nicholas Chiofalo with Rome Floyd Fire Department Capt. Michael Davis present the memorial wreath Monday during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.
Alice and Molly Harris of Rome show their patriotism during the 9/11 Remembrance Service Monday morning.
A huge American flag is on display during the 9/11 Remembrance Service Monday morning.
Pepperell High School students Emily Ann Martin, Gracie Hutcheson and Gracie Presley sing "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" during the ceremony Monday.
The Rome Floyd Fire Department Honor Guard presents the colors during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Monday.
Ashley Manley performs "God Bless America" during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Monday morning.
The Rome Floyd Fire Department Honor Guard salutes the colors Monday morning at the 9/11 Remembrance Service.
E-911 Communications Officer Erskine Thompson performs "God Bless the USA" during the 9/11 ceremony Monday morning.
The 9/11 Remembrance Service Memorial Wreath at the Rome Floyd Firefighters Memorial Place Monday morning.
Fire department ladder trucks during the 9/11 Remembrance Service Monday morning.
Spectators cheer during the rendition of "God Bless the USA" at the 9/11 Remembrance Service Monday morning.
Floyd County Sheriff's Office Chaplain David Thornton leads attendees in prayer Monday morning during the 9/11 Remembrance Service.
Rome's Public Information Officer and 9/11 Remembrance Service emcee Doug Walker delivers remarks Monday morning.
Pepperell High School students Emily Ann Martin, Gracie Hutcheson and Gracie Presley sang "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" and "America the Beautiful" during the ceremony Monday.
The Rome Floyd Firefighters Memorial Plaza during Monday's 9/11 Remembrance Service.
