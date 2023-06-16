adventhealthb

Patients of Harbin Clinic cardio specialists who are breaking away to join AdventHealth are being referred to the “coming soon” offices at 7 John Maddox Drive across from AdventHealth Redmond for future appointments.

 John Druckenmiller
0
1
1
0
0

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In