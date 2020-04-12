One Rome neighborhood decided that if they had to stay home on Easter Sunday they were going to do what they could to make sure to celebrate the special occasion.
Residents of Berckman Lane in the College Heights neighborhood created a 10 foot tall wooden cross that was raised in the center of the cul-de-sac Saturday afternoon.
Keith Howell helped build the main structure, while residents were asked to contribute flowers and plant cuttings from their yards to decorate it.
Howell said it was the first time the neighborhood has done anything like it -- and with everyone staying home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it helped lift everyone's spirits.