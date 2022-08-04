The pace of discussions is increasing as a deadline approaches concerning the distribution of sales tax revenue between Rome and Floyd County governments over the next 10 years.
Counties and their respective municipalities renegotiate the split of those funds, which account for millions each year, every decade. Currently, through last decade’s agreement signed on Aug. 28, 2012, Floyd County receives 56.5% of the revenue while Rome receives 41.7% and Cave Spring gets 1.8%.
The arguments from each side concern services provided and who pays for them. Floyd County provides a number of services for city residents — like the Floyd County Superior Court, Probate Court, the Rome-Floyd County Library and Richard B. Russell Regional Airport. The Floyd County Police Department also responds to calls for service within city limits when needed.
However, several Rome city commissioners have described having to pay for services that are primarily for county residents as amounting to double taxation. They’ve also pointed to the city as the primary economic driver in Floyd County.
In a recent committee meeting, Phil Sutton, a consultant hired by the city, stated that a majority of businesses are located in the city.
He also said that while the county has a larger population, Rome has a higher daytime population.
The city is suggesting a new distribution formula that would give Rome 51% of sales tax revenue; Floyd County would receive 47.2%; and Cave Spring’s share would remain the same.
That split suggested by the city would amount to a roughly $1 million to $1.5 million loss for the county and gain for the city, depending on the sales tax collections.
The City Commission “feels pretty good about our consultant and the data he has provided,” Commissioner Mark Cochran — the city’s representative on the committee — said during a Joint Services Meeting on Tuesday.
County officials disagreed with the assessment and have stated they would agree to keep the current sales tax split, but if pushed will seek a larger one.
But taking a step back from the LOST negotiation, and looking at the overall picture, there’s a lot of positive cooperation between the city and county governments.
“We have over 30 joint agreements — we do that well,” said County Commissioner Allison Watters — who represents the Floyd County on the committee. She spoke about how the cooperation between Rome and Floyd County is the gold standard across the state. “We must be prepared to cooperate and compromise.”
The discussion of hiring an arbiter to resolve the matter came up in a recent City Commission retreat. However, there are still a few weeks to reach an agreement. The deadline to submit the terms of that agreement is Aug. 26. In a worst case scenario, if no agreement can be reached, the funds stay with the state.
That’s not likely to happen and, unlike a rift between the city and county commissions in the early to mid-2010s, there seems to be a desire to resolve the issue.
“With anything, there’s going to be some give and take,” Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson said. “I like to take the positive approach.”
At this point the dispute seems to just be between Rome and Floyd County. Cave Spring’s representatives, Mayor Rob Ware and Council member Jason West, primarily listened during the conversation — but reiterated that while the city’s share is small, it’s essential.
The next meeting of the LOST Committee will take place on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in the Sam King Room at City Hall, 601 Broad St.