School bonds, potential special purpose local option sales tax projects, and microtransit will be among the topics discussed during a day-long Rome City Commission planning retreat on Friday.
In May, voters passed a continuation of the education local option sales tax to partially fund construction of a new Rome Middle School across Veteran’s Memorial Highway from the current one.
It will take at least 15 years of collections, if not more, in order to build the new school as currently proposed. Each ELOST vote only covers so much, approximately $50 million, in funding.
To get construction moving at a point in the near future, the City Commission would have to approve bonds for the project.
The commission is also expected to discuss a SPLOST that is expected to go up for a vote in 2023. One project on the agenda is a playground for the North Rome area.
A discussion regarding microtransit is also on the agenda. Microtransit involves the operation of small-scale, on-demand public transit services that that can offer fixed routes and schedules, as well as flexible routes and on-demand scheduling. A number of cities have implemented microtransit options.
Commissioners are also expected to discuss a city/county water-sewer initiative, blighted parcels on South Broad Street, trails and a trail planner, budget reviews by committees, builder/contractor licenses, the planning commission process for accepting applications for rezonings, and the Unified Land Development Code.
Other topics:
Murals/Placemaking
Bird scooters
Disc Golf – Kingfisher Trail
Approval process for developers/Projects approved to build but have not begun
Cost of waiting
Elections/Campaign signage
Youth Council
The retreat, which will take place in the River Room at the Hawthorne Suites, starts at 8:15 a.m. There will be lunch at noon with the afternoon session starting at 1:15 p.m. The sessions are public.