With Georgia's primary election less than week away, city and county leaders have learned that more than 11,000 votes have already been cast.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord told members of a Joint Services committee that more than 9,500 absentee ballots had already been returned to the local office and a little more than 2,000 Floyd County residents had participated in early voting.
"That's probably a little higher than a lot of people had estimated," McCord said.
Through Monday of this week more than 18,100 Floyd County voters had requested an absentee ballot, so the numbers show that a little more than half of those ballots had been cast.
Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady said Wednesday that all things considered 27.73% of the registered voters in Rome and Floyd County had already cast ballots.
Brady is not expecting much of a physical turnout at the polls next Tuesday and is holding to his projection of a turnout in the range of 32%.
"That's not wonderful, but it doesn't stink," Brady said
At this point there is still only one change in actual poll locations next Tuesday. The Barkers precinct, which used to vote at the Renaissance Marquis cannot vote there because of the COVID-19 crisis. Those voters will cast ballots slightly north on U.S. 27 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post which serves as the Vanns Valley precinct.
Voters still have time to mail in their ballot, or they can be returned through a couple of drop boxes, one located at the County Administration building at 12 E. Fourth Ave., the other located at the Sarah Hightower Regional Library, 205 Riverside Parkway.
Brady said the most frequent question he's getting relates to the drop boxes.
"They want to know how secure this is," Brady said. "They are picked up by a team of two every 24 hours." The boxes are under video surveillance 24-hours a day.
"The ballot boxes are 100% safe," Brady said. Each box has two locks that have to be opened separately with unique keys.
It is still not clear whether or not the boxes will be used for what would appear to be inevitable run-offs in several races.
Voters can check on the status of their absentee ballot on the Georgia My Voter website. After logging in, scroll to the link that reads “Check absentee ballot status.”
People who feel more comfortable voting in person next Tuesday can simply surrender their absentee ballot at the polls when they show up to vote.
"If you applied for an absentee ballot and you choose not to vote it, then there is an affadavit, some paperwork you have to file," Brady said. "That takes a minute or two."
Walter Jones, a spokesman for the Georgia Secretary of State's office, said that in-person voting will go a little slower this year because of of all the health-related issues such as sanitizing the equipment between voters.
Jones said statewide more than 976,000 Georgians had voted through Wednesday, including more than 783,000 who took advantage of the opportunity to vote absentee.