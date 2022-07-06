Part of the recent spike in covid cases in Northwest Georgia can be attributed to an outbreak among students, faculty and staff taking part in the 2022 edition of the Governor's Honors Program continuing this week at Berry College.
Since the June 19 start date, 70 students have tested positive and 51 of them returned to the program after the quarantine period. A total of 26 faculty/staff tested positive as well.
The program had three students who tested positive as of 11 p.m. Monday, and no infected faculty or staff, says executive director Joy Hawkins.
At the peak on June 27, all events scheduled to bring visitors on campus as part of the program were canceled; that included the college and career fair that had been set for Wednesday.
Case reports "are lessening each day," says Hawkins. "We believe the extra precautions taken last week, including highly suggesting mask-wearing, social distancing, and limiting external visitors, has considerable slowed the positive cases."
On Wednesday, the state's weekly virus report showed new covid cases eased just a bit in the holiday week. Our five counties reported 290 new cases, down from 308 posted as of June 29. The state Department of Public Health also showed a drop in overall new cases, from 16,149 additional last week to 15,394 as of Wednesday afternoon.
There were no additional covid deaths reported in Northwest Georgia over the past seven days. That's the first time since Georgia switched from weekday to weekly postings in mid April. There was a new probable death in Gordon County. The state reported 54 covid deaths for the week.
As for hospital cases, after a weekend jump, Rome’s two hospitals were treating 27 covid patients through Wednesday afternoon. That's down 5 from Tuesday but still among the highest numbers since early March.
The Northwest Georgia Health District’s latest report confirms an increase in new cases, mostly attributed to the B4 and B5 omicron variants.
Rome hospitals
Twenty-seven patients were under care at Rome’s hospitals on Wednesday, down five. The latest:
♦ Atrium Health Floyd: 13 patients, down 4.
♦ AdventHealth Redmond: 14 patients, down 1.
♦ Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
♦ Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
Weekly covid report
The state reports 290 additional cases in the area for the week ending July 6, down 18. The county-by-county increases:
♦ Floyd: 92 vs. 106 on June 29.
♦ Bartow: 75 vs. 88.
♦ Gordon: 51 vs. 48.
♦ Polk: 44 (same as last week).
♦ Chattooga: 28, up from 22.
Covid testing
The free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Hours: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.