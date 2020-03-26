After much discussion and deliberation, both Rome and Floyd County’s commissions passed similar ordinances this week to emphasize the need to self-isolate and shelter in place.
The state of emergency declarations are seen as important measures in the fight to minimize the spread of COVID-19 so as to not overwhelm local hospitals.
But the thought of those living outside of Floyd County still coming in have some local leaders worried.
“It’s not going to do any good if the counties around us don’t do it as well,” County Commission Chair Scotty Hancock said, referring to the county’s order that passed Tuesday.
The concern is not about keeping people from coming into the county at all, but making sure they don’t congregate in large groups.
Of the counties that border Floyd County, only Polk County has adopted restrictions similar to Rome and Floyd County.
Hancock said Bartow County sole Commissioner Steve Taylor has asked for a copy of Floyd County’s declaration. He's also going to send it to the Gordon County Commission and Chattooga County sole Commissioner Jason Winter.
The Cave Spring City Council will hold a called meeting Friday at 2 p.m. to discuss its own emergency resolution as a show of solidarity with Floyd County.
It will be open to the public and conducted through Zoom web conferencing with a meeting code of 457-860-256.
People can also call 646-568-7788 and enter the meeting code to listen over the phone.
Rome City Commissioners Craig McDaniel and Jim Bojo also have concerns about outside residents who aren't under shelter-in-place orders continuing to come into the city.
“I hope that we can reach out to some of the surrounding counties and encourage them to do a similar measure,” McDaniel said during this week’s meeting of the Rome City Commission. “But I think this is the right thing to do at this point in time.”
Polk County’s joint resolution with Cedartown, Rockmart and Aragon bans gatherings of 10 or more people. It also orders residents to self-isolate in their residences except for essential activities.
Gordon, Bartow and Chattooga counties each have ordinances that ban gatherings of 10 or more people and on-premise consumption of food or drink at restaurants and bars.
In Alabama, Cherokee County is not under any formal state of emergency declaration as passed by the county commission, according to County Administrator Daniel Steele.
However, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued statewide health orders in the last week banning gatherings of 25 people or more and the on-site consumption of food and drink at eating establishments.