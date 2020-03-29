The death of a second Floyd County resident from COVID-19 was reported Sunday afternoon, as the number of cases remained stable.
Georgia Department of Public Health's noon update showed 27 positive cases in Floyd, the same as Saturday night, but two deaths are recorded.
Both County Coroner Gene Proctor and Tim Herrington, director of the county's emergency management agency, said Sunday they weren't notified. Hospital spokespersons directed queries to the state. Northwest Georgia Public Health District spokesman Logan Boss said the department does not comment on deaths.
Department of Public Health tracking is by county of residence, not necessarily where the people are being treated. As of noon, Herrington said local hospitals reported 10 positive cases and 29 people awaiting test results.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia continues to rise quickly and steadily.
Georgia reported more than 2,650 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, with a quarter of them requiring patients to go to the hospital and 80 deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health.
President Donald Trump declared a federal disaster in the state on Sunday, clearing the way for federal aid.
Fulton County continues to lead the state with more than 400 cases. But hard-hit Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia still leads in deaths, with 17, and has reported almost 240 cases despite a population 11 times smaller than Fulton County. Georgia has reported 80 virus deaths statewide.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, which is treating the majority of cases in the area, said it would require everyone who enters to wear a mask starting Monday.
Scott Steiner, CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System, which owns the hospital and other facilities in the area, said the company was able to implement the policy at all of its properties because it now has sufficient masks available.
Medically trained troops from the Georgia National Guard have been brought in to help the hospital, whose intensive care unit is full as emergency patients continue to stream in.