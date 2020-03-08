A second early voting location opens Monday in Floyd County for the Presidential Preference Primary.
Universal polling stations will be set up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle.
That's in addition to the location at the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., where more than 600 ballots were cast in the first week. Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady said he could not easily provide a breakdown by party but the information would be available at the end of the activity.
Voters must request either a Republican or Democratic ballot.
President Donald Trump is the only qualified candidate on Georgia’s Republican ballot.
The Democratic ballot lists 12 candidates, but all except three have suspended their campaigns. Joe Biden, Tulsi Gabbard and Bernie Sanders are still in the race.
While some states have a mechanism to pull back early votes cast for candidates who have dropped out, Georgia does not. Wendy Davis of Rome, a member of the Democratic National Committee, provided DNC policy on pledged delegates:
"In cases where a candidate asks his/her delegates to support another candidate, or where a candidate who has accrued delegates drops out -- it is the delegate’s prerogative to either follow the candidate’s request or to vote for the candidate of their choice.”
Two days of weekend early voting are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15. Polls will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. at the administration building and the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill.
The civic center will replace Garden Lakes as the second location from March 16 through 20, when early voting ends.
All precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, March 24.