Tennis was again a big part of the news coming from the Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism board meeting Wednesday.
Rome Sports Commission Director Ann Hortman said the NCAA Division III National Championship preliminary rounds will be played at the Rome Tennis Center May 13-16.
It wont be clear which colleges will be competing in Rome until May 10.
Hortman also revealed that the Atlantic Coast Conference championships would be coming back to Rome next April. The 2021 event was just completed Sunday with the North Carolina Women and Virginia men earning their way into the NCAA Championship tournament.
The Rome Tennis Center will be packed again this weekend as the United States Tennis Association Georgia Adult League championships will being close to 700 players to town Thursday through Monday.
The Georgia High School Association all classification tennis championships will be played in Rome on Saturday May 8.
Office of Tourism Executive Director Lisa Smith is hoping for an announcement soon relative to a new major movie shoot in Rome and Floyd County.
"I've been doing a lot of film scouting for he past two and a half months," Smith said.
Upcoming events
May will be a busy month beginning this weekend. The coming week is National Travel and Tourism Week and Rome will kick this off Saturday with a walking tour of downtown from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Clocktower tours will take place from noon until 2 p.m.
A Rolling on the River tour aboard the Roman Holiday is scheduled for this Sunday at 2 p.m. and then May 7 Selena Tilly will begin a summer long lecture series that will offer a block by block history of downtown from Native American time to today.
Tickets for the downtown walking tour, the Rolling on the River tour and the Clocktower tour are all available online at www.freshtix.com. The tickets for the walking tour and river tour are $10, the Clocktower tours are free, but because of space limitations the tickets are required.
The first lecture will focus on the 100 block -- the "Cotton Block" -- during a lecture that will begin at 6 p.m. next Friday evening in the Rome Area History Center events room. Tilly said the series, all of which are free, will move up Broad Street block by block through the summer.