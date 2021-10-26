Eyes across the nation will be on Chattooga County for the next year as NBC News keeps a close eye on the county’s voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
Chattooga was selected to be part of NBC News’ second iteration of the “County-to-County” initiative. In 2020, the network met with officials from five swing-state counties who helped explain the presidential race.
Now, seven counties from across the nation, representing different demographics, are expected to illustrate which way the vote will lean come the midterms next November.
“You can’t find one county that sums up America,” NBC News’ Chuck Todd said. “We want to see where the vote is shifting. That’s why we’re in Chattooga County.”
Chattooga is joined by Luzerne County, Pennsylvania; Delaware County, Ohio; Duval County, Florida; Dane County, Wisconsin; Anson County, North Carolina; and Washoe County, Nevada. In 2020, while the state of Georgia as a whole turned blue, Chattooga’s young white voters were largely in favor of former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The question now: how will Chattooga’s turnout change in 2022 with the former president out of office, a newly purple state and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, representing the 14th District.
Correspondent Ellison Barber, who grew up in Atlanta, will be in the county on a monthly basis until next November, speaking with locals. While no specific names were mentioned, chamber leaders, government officials, political activists and church leaders top the list as potential interviewees.
County-to-County coverage starts Tuesday and will wrap up in November 2022. The stories will run across all platforms of NBC News, MSNBC and NBC News Now.