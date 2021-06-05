More than 7,000 competitors have already registered for the USA Track and Field National Youth Outdoor Championships on June 23-26 in Rome.
Charles Muhammad, president of USA Track and Field Georgia, said many athletes are just now coming out of the pandemic and their families are anxious to get out with them as they seek to compete in a national event.
That potentially translates to visitors filling up local restaurants and hotel rooms.
However, Nick Bridges, the track and field coach at Rome High and one of the leaders of the local organizing committee said the actual number of competitors might not reach the 7,000 level because of the way the competition is organized.
The National Youth Outdoor Championships is a team event. Teams that want to participate typically register their entire squad, even if every athlete may not make the trip to Rome.
For example, a team which is loaded with sprinters may not bring some of their distance runners. Some teams may not have kids who are threats to score in the high jump, pole vault or discuss throw.
That said, interest in the meet seems to be growing rapidly as the number of registrations went up by 1,400 just last week.
“And we’re still three weeks away from the meet,” Bridges said.
With the spike in new registrations, Muhammad said that he wouldn’t be surprised if the number registrations hits the 8,000 mark by the end of this weekend.
“If we get half of that, that’s 4,000,” Muhammad said. “From a planning perspective the national office is a little nervous because we know the typical way our clubs and athletes, coaches and parents do things. They wait until the last night and make sure everything is good and they pay on the last night.”
He said if that 4,000 becomes 6,000, he’s got a big challenge.
Lisa Smith, executive director of the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism said the event will be huge for Rome and the entire region.
“We’re so pleased with all of the work Nick (Bridges) has done to help showcase that Barron Stadium is worthy of hosting a national event,” Smith said. “This will really add to Rome’s sports resume.”
The organizers hope to keep the event in Rome over the next three or four years. Bids for the event are submitted annually in the fall.
This event used to serve as the bi-annual qualifier for the Youth World Team. A few years back that stopped, but the event continues to take place as the national championship on a team point basis.
The actual Olympic trials for the games in Tokyo later this year will be held the same weekend in Eugene, Oregon.
In fact, several of the top hammer and discus throwers in the Southeast, (including one from the Netherlands) were in Rome on Friday practicing for a sanctioned event Sunday to try to get some of the athletes qualifying throws to compete in the Olympic trials.
Denzel Comenentia from The Netherlands is just a meter away from qualifying to make the Dutch Olympic team.
He was an NCAA champion at the University of Georgia in both the hammer throw and shot put in 2018 but is focused solely on the hammer throw for the Olympics.