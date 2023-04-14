There was an overwhelming sense of community in the Alhambra Ballroom on Thursday afternoon when Northwest Georgia Council Boy Scouts of America hosted its 2023 American Values Luncheon.
The room was filled with local residents who support the scouting movement either through volunteerism or through donations.
Those in attendance included elected officials, community and business leaders including Sheriff Dave Roberson, Commissioner Allison Watters, Floyd County Chief of Police Mark Wallace, Judges Bryan Johnson, Jack Niedrach, Kay Ann Wetherington and Walter Matthews, Jan Fergerson, Mary Hardin Thornton, Evie McNiece, Julie Smith and dozens of other locals who support the Scouts.
While the event offered attendees the opportunity to pledge monetary support for the organization, it was also the chance for two locals to be recognized with the Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen Award.
Presenter Joe Montgomery praised the first recipient, Cecil "Buster" Wright, for personifying the principles of the Scout code and for being a community leader and for his "stickability" in giving himself to a worthy cause and making a lasting mark on the people and organizations he mentors and supports.
Among Wright's many accomplishments are 36 years on the Boy Scouts Board of Trustees, 56 years as an active parishioner at St. Peter's Episcopal Church as well as being the recipient of the Silver Beaver Award (Scouting's highest and most prestigious award to a volunteer by a local council) and the recipient of the Heart of the Community Award in 2000.
Nancy Knight also was a recipient of the Distinguished Citizen Award. Presenter Andy Davis said for years Knight has served the community in an "inordinate" number of ways.
She was praised for fostering relationships across the community as well as "rarely saying no when asked to help," referring to her numerous contributions to a wide range of organizations such as being the co-founder of Rome for the Rescues, and the North Georgia Animal Partnership. Knight also received the Heart of the Community Award in 2019.
"This community is better because of the life of Nancy Knight," Davis said.
The keynote speaker for the event was Matt Hart, Scout Executive for the Northwest Georgia Council who closed the luncheon by speaking about the traditions of scouting and what the community's support means to the organization.
"Scouting passes positive traditions to the next generation," he said. "The future of scouting is growing to be relevant to today's youth. It continues to provide value-based training and your support is changing the lives of young people."