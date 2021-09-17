The Rome/Floyd County NAACP will conduct a candidate forum for Rome City Commission candidates on Tuesday at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
"It is important that we, the voters, cast ballots based on information on those who choose to lead our city, in the future. It is more important than ever, that we elect representatives that reflect the interests of our city and community," said coordinator Charles Love.
The Zoom meeting ID is 856 8680 0542 with 829315 as the passcode.
There are six contenders for the three Ward 2 posts.
There are two Ward 2 incumbents -- Randy Quick and Jamie Doss -- as well as challengers Victor Hixon, LuGina Brown, Tyrone Holland and Elaina Beeman.
The top three vote getters will win the seats.
All elections are scheduled for Nov. 2. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 4. Absentee ballots can be requested through Oct. 22. The earliest a registrar can mail out the absentee ballots is Oct. 11.
Early in-person voting will begin Oct. 12. Weekend voting will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16 and 23 as well as Sunday, Oct. 24. at the Civic Center and Floyd County administration building.