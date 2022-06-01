Sunday's planned services at First Baptist Church of Rome were set aside following the Robb Elementary attack.
A decision was made "to pray for the victims’ families, to be still, to grieve, to sing and to listen for God’s voice," says Keith A. Reaves, senior associate pastor and minister of worship.
"In part of the service, I asked worshippers to pretend that a member of the First Baptist Church of Uvalde was sitting next to them and to write down what they would say to them. Later in the service, worshippers brought the notes forward and put them on the Lord’s Supper table, which had 21 small votive candles around the Christ Candle to represent the 21 people killed in Uvalde," says Reaves.
On Tuesday, he mailed more than 200 cards to the Uvalde church as well as to the Spanish-speaking Primera Iglesia Bautista, which lost two children in the shooting.
"We wanted the people of Uvalde to know that there are people in Rome who love them and are praying for them through this difficult time," says Reaves.
That message came through in some of the notes gathered on Sunday, either during church or emailed from those watching at home. They include:
"Your pain is more than any of us can imagine but know that you are not alone."
"In a time that must seem completely dark, I pray that you can see a glimpse of the One who is the Bright and Morning Star and that you can find hope in Him. "
"We are not promised a life free of tragedy. But we are promised that if tragedy occurs, God will take our hand and walk us through."
"My prayers cover each one of you to feel God’s loving arms around you. He said He would never leave you although you may wonder where He is now. He is always with you, holding you up."
"May God hold you in the palm of His hand as you grieve."
Members of the congregation likewise are sending donations to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, which serves Uvalde and is setting up an advisory council of people from Uvalde to help direct funds to the people and organizations who need it most.
Reaves encouraged folks to watch Sunday's service, adding, "Our Minister of Faith Development, Kristen Pope, preached a moving and challenging sermon based on the scripture from John, 'Jesus wept.'"