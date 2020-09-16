The Museum of Flight in Rome has apparently added an outdoor display at the Paulding County Airport to its operations. The status of the operations in Rome is unclear at this point.
Calls to the museum were answered Wednesday, with a message saying the hangar display at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Rome is open only by appointment due to "current events."
The message also says the museum's outside display area at the Paulding airport is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A Paulding Uncensored Facebook page states, "The 'Petting Zoo' portion of the Museum is currently open and the Museum will be fully open at the beginning of October."
The page also claims, "We are currently seeking volunteers to help with various projects centered on the Museum. We have several great events coming up and need your help."
Earlier this year the Floyd County Airport Commission approved a new multiyear lease with the museum that reduced their monthly lease payment for two years.
At the end of the two-year lease the museum is given an option for another two-year extension.
Russell Regional Airport Manager John Carroll confirmed Wednesday that the Museum of Flight has signed the new two year deal.
During a drive-by at the museum in Rome Wednesday afternoon, it appeared that several of the aircraft that had been on display outside of the hanger are no longer there. The only aircraft still adjacent to the hanger is the old F-14.
The fighter jet was donated by the Virginia Air Museum in 2018. Known as "Sweet Little Miss," the plane was the last F-14 to land on an aircraft carrier — the USS Theodore Roosevelt, in July, 2006.
The Paulding Uncensored Facebook post reads, "Paulding County is very fortunate that we were chosen as the home of the Museum and it will be a great asset to our community."
Calls to museum director Christine Lewis were not returned Wednesday.