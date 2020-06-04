Although a contract for a two-year hangar lease was approved by Floyd County Commissioners in February, the Museum of Flight already had a land lease with Paulding County.
According to Paulding County Airport Director Terry Tibbitts, they signed a 40-year land lease with the museum in January.
Museum Director Christine Lewis said the lease is being used to house some static displays at the airport in Dallas. Those displays are aircraft that are not intended to fly, but can be toured or viewed closely.
Multiple posts on social media, including the Keep Paulding Beautiful Facebook page, have said that the museum is moving to Paulding County. Lewis said nothing official has been posted on the museum's website or Facebook page regarding a move. She declined to comment further.
Right now, Lewis said, some of the planes are being featured as part of a backdrop for the Paulding Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport.
John Carroll, manager of Floyd County's Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Rome, said the museum hasn't communicated anything to him about a possible move.
Assistant County Manager Gary Burkhalter said neither he nor the county commission were aware of the lease with the Paulding airport.
Before Floyd County presented a new lease to the museum, multiple airports reached out to the nonprofit with proposals. The Paulding airport proposed a lease in December that would have provided a 1,500-square-foot space for the museum to use while the airport constructed a new hangar to house the aircraft.
The nonprofit museum has been at the Floyd County airport since 2014, after moving from Hixson, Tennessee.
The museum is currently closed to the public and is accepting tours by appointment only because of coronavirus concerns.