Mike Murrill is stepping down from his role as president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond and the AdventHealth Southeast Region. He has been a committed leader at AdventHealth for more than 20 years and we are grateful for his dedicated service.
Murrill was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond when AdventHealth acquired the hospital in 2020. He successfully led the transition and integration of the facility into the AdventHealth system and navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time period, AdventHealth Redmond achieved a CMS 5-Star Quality Rating, Leapfrog A in patient safety, and was named one of 100 Top Hospitals by Fortune and Merative, 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by Fortune and IBM Watson Health and #1 Teaching Hospital by Fortune and Merative.
“As I reflect on the last few years, it has been an honor to serve alongside the amazing caregivers and staff of AdventHealth Redmond,” said Murrill. “AdventHealth remains fully committed to serving the community now and into the future.”
“I am proud of the work that Mike has done along with his team,” said Ken Bacon, president and CEO of the Multistate Division of AdventHealth and chair of the AdventHealth Redmond board. “I look forward to working with a new CEO at Redmond going forward in the very near future.”
A new CEO for AdventHealth Redmond will be announced soon, as will a separate CEO for the Southeast Region of AdventHealth.