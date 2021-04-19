The murder conviction of Nakotah Javez Smith has been upheld by the Georgia Supreme Court after an unsuccessful appeal.
Smith was convicted of shooting the mother of their two children, Crystal Dawn Vega, on June 15, 2018 in a West 13th Street apartment the two shared.
Vega, 30, died three days later leaving behind a 2-year-old toddler by another man, as well as a 1-year-old and a newborn with Smith. He convicted of malice murder, as well as several other charges, and sentenced to life in prison plus 12 years.
Smith's attorney filed an appeal in late October 2019 and argued that the court mistakenly allowed a series of text messages and conversations concerning prior acts of domestic violence as evidence.
An attorney for Smith argued the evidence was admitted under outdated evidence codes which they argued should be deemed inadmissible as hearsay evidence.
The high court disagreed.
"The record does not show that the trial court improperly relied on cases interpreting the old evidence code in admitting the challenged hearsay evidence," the order released Monday stated.