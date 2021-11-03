The 2021 Municipal Elections concluded Tuesday night and the result is a near 4.5 percent decrease in voter turnout compared to 2019.
While the votes are expected to be certified on Nov. 8, the unofficial numbers show that 12.81 percent of the population participated in the election with a total of 2,697 ballots cast. Of that percentage, 1,045 ballots were cast during the early voting period.
Flash back to the municipal election in 2019 and the voter turnout sat at 17.23 percent with 3,314 ballots cast. More than 2,600 of them were submitted early. The 2017 election managed a 22.51 percent turnout.
Non-municipal elections, a.k.a. presidential elections, tend to draw a much higher number of voters. In 2016, a total of 74 percent of the county's 44,500 registered voters casted their ballots. In 2020, the number of registered voters grew to more than 60,000. Nearly 63 percent of voters turned out and almost 42,000 votes were cast.
The ballot counting process this past Tuesday ran smoothly and by 9 p.m. all ballots had been tallied.
"It actually went very smoothly," Floyd County Elections Board Chair Melanie Conrad said. "Once the results came in, we were able to get things updated very quickly."
This was a breath of fresh air for the Floyd County Board of Elections after the three-day turnaround for 2020 Presidential Election results resulted in the discovery of over 2,500 uncounted ballots and the resignation of now former elections supervisor Robert Brady.
The Floyd County Board of Elections will have a special called meeting on Nov. 12 to conduct interviews with the four top candidates for the Elections Supervisor position. Conrad said the names of the four interviewees cannot be released at this time.
"Legally, we can't until we are within 14 days of announcing who we will hire for the position," Conrad said.
The board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at noon in the community room of the County Administration Building. Some of the items to be discussed include updates on a potential move of the elections offices to the Floyd County Health Department and a report from the Citizens Advisory Committee.