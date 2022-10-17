Shots were fired into two homes early Saturday morning approximately one hour apart, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The first incident was on 110 Lavender Drive, where police responded to a report of shots being fired at around 5:34 a.m.
The homeowner reported hearing approximately six shots. Upon further inspection by police, several bullet holes were observed including a shattered window.
There were three other people staying in the residence with their grandmother. Police found 9mm and .40 caliber shell casings, indicating multiple shooters. The resident told police that it's the second or third time her home has been shot up according. A person had been shot in the hand at the home on Sept. 1.
Approximately an hour later, police on E. 20th St reported hearing shots and were notified en route that a residence on E. 20th had been "shot up."
When they arrived, police discovered that a vehicle and residence had been hit with multiple bullets. The vehicle had been shot in the roof, hood and headlights and an unknown number of shots had been fired into the house.
Two people inside the house were unharmed, but one of the bullets struck a lamp next near where they'd been.
Another resident of the home, who was not present during the shooting, arrived and notified police that there is a video camera in front of the house. Police were able to view the footage of two gunmen shooting at the house and victims indicted they recognized the shooters in the video.
One resident indicated that the shooting probably involved her son who has been "messing with the boys on Lavender and Amelia" which is where the possible shooters live.
Police recovered a total of 13 shell casings both inside and outside the East 20th Street residence.