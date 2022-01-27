Citizen complaints of drug activity on Nixon Avenue led to a large Rome-Floyd Drug Task Force bust that netted over 50 grams of powdered and crack cocaine as well as a large amount of cash.
Reports filed at the Floyd County Jail state task force agents found "multiple ounces of cocaine and marijuana" at the bust at 408 Nixon Street on Wednesday.
Danny Rickey Cunningham, 68, a resident at the home as well as Chadwick Denard Morgan, 36, and Anthony Jerome Goosby, 48, are all charged with felony cocaine trafficking alongside felony cocaine and marijuana possession charges.
In all agents found 24 grams of powdered cocaine, 28 grams of crack cocaine and five ounces of marijuana. Police also found 6 firearms. Morgan is additional facing a possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge.
The task force is comprised of personnel assigned from the Rome Police Department, Floyd County Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff Office. The Nixon Avenue bust isn't the only recent large drug bust conducted by the task force.
On Jan. 14, after a Floyd County police officer noticed a hotel room key among baggies of drugs after a traffic stop, the task force busted that man with approximately 1 and a half pounds of methamphetamine in his hotel room at the Saga Inn on Martha Berry Highway.
The day prior two Chattooga County men were arrested with four ounces of methamphetamine in their car on Alabama Highway near Huffaker Road. In December three people were arrested at their Park Road home on methamphetamine trafficking charges after selling a quantity of the drug to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent.
In another incident a Chatsworth man was transported to the hospital with a softball sized amount of methamphetamine, approximately 293 grams, on him. The task force reported after that arrest in September the approximate value of the drug was around $20,000.
It's not just cocaine and methamphetamine, agents are making busts with large quantities of dangerous opioids like heroin and pills as well as large amounts of drugs, like marijuana. In one bust on Dwyatt Street in August they found 10 pounds of marijuana as well as other cannabis-based items.