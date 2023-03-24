Operation Save Our Seniors is an ongoing community impact plan that has the wellbeing of our senior community at its heart. The steep rise in gun crime and theft of guns from unlocked vehicles has spurred police departments to think differently about how they investigate and deal with crime.
The comprehensive plan, labeled SOS, has been in action for several weeks, and included meetings with community leaders of South Rome, residents and police to ensure open dialogue and meaningful goals.
Police say that Operation SOS is a response to the distress call from the senior community of South Rome who were pinned down by drug activity and violent crime.
Stories of an open-air drug market were not exaggerated. Police intelligence found the streets jammed with people on weekends and afternoons who were using drugs and soliciting illicit activity. A closer examination of the community uncovered homes peppered with bullet holes, windows boarded up and drug operations that had taken over abandoned homes and vehicles.
The volume of stolen guns found in South Rome, and the weight of drugs found during traffic stops by police warranted action by the unique task force. Proactive police work in the days leading up to the operation Friday found that much of the problem was from people coming in from outside South Rome to patronize drug dealers and engage in violent crime.
“The vibe from the open-air drug market was un-phased by police presence. On numerous occasions the activity would briefly stop until patrols passed by, but then return to normal after police turned the corner,” a release stated. “Drug dealers brazenly walked the street and pointed guns at residents. The senior community of South Rome was held hostage in their homes for fear of being assaulted or killed by stray gun play.”
The investigation revealed drive through drug sales in some locations, with dealers working from parked cars, or patrons looking for drugs at locations better known as “Pop’s House” and “The Green House.”
The formula for the plan being used by the multi-jurisdiction task force is modeled after one used in a Miami community known as Liberty City. The former chief of police there, Dan Flynn, is an advisor for the Northwest Georgia Elder Abuse Taskforce and he has spoken often with police and community leaders about Operation SOS.
The goal of the operation Friday is to pull the criminal thorn from South Rome so the senior community can feel safe going outside to check their mail, water their flowers or walk to church. The next phase will rely on community leaders to take the helm and steer the restoration of South Rome.
The results of police activity on Friday as part of Operation Save Our Seniors includes:
♦ 7 search warrants (five houses and two cars) on Friday
♦ 39 total arrests, with 18 on Friday
♦ 40 guns, with 18 guns recovered on Friday
The operation Friday was a team effort by Floyd County and Rome police, the local team from the Drug Enforcement Administration office for High Intensity Drug Area and Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force.
The following agencies also played an integral role in the success of this operation:
♦ Northwest Georgia Elder Abuse Task Force
♦ Rome-Floyd SWAT
♦ Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
♦ G.I.S.A.C. (Georgia Information Sharing Analysis Center)
♦ U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms
♦ Bartow County SWAT
♦ Cartersville Police SWAT
♦ Georgia State Patrol SWAT, Aviation and Patrol