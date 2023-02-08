Former state senator Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga has been named to the Stone Mountain Memorial Association board, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.
The state authority is charged with managing the 3,200-acre park anchored by the Confederate Memorial Carving depicting the Civil War figures Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. Mullis is the author of the 2019 Monument Protection Bill, which bans the removal of publicly displayed historic memorials and added stricter penalties for vandalism.
"It protects our monuments, from the cemeteries to the monuments surrounding our courthouses to our battlefields to Stone Mountain," Mullis said while campaigning in 2020.
He declined to run for reelection in 2022, ending a legislative career spanning more than two decades.
Mullis is president and CEO of the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority, a partnership of Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker counties.
He has been recognized by Georgia Trend Magazine as one of the “100 Most Influential People in Georgia” for 10 consecutive years for his work on several issues, including transportation and economic development. Also, James Magazine listed Mullis as one of the “Most Influential Political Leaders in Georgia” for 8 consecutive years.
He is an active member of his community, with affiliations including the Fort Oglethorpe Kiwanis Club, Chickamauga Lions Club, Georgia Historic Society, Georgia Music Hall of Fame (co-chair) and is a member of the Chickamauga First Baptist Church.
Student Finance Commission
Kemp also announced the appointment of Bob Grigsby of Rome to the Georgia Student Finance Commission.
The board administers more than 20 state- and lottery-funded scholarships, grants and service-cancelable loan programs.
Grigsby is a managing partner at BSW Capital Group, LLC. In his early career, served as managing director of the real estate investment firms Fairlead Private Client Group and Mandalay-FCRE Management Company LLC. After the sale of FCRE, he founded BSW, a boutique private equity firm focused on real estate investment, real estate development, as well as investment in traditional operating businesses.
He serves on the board of the Rome International Film Festival, Warrior2Citizen, the South Rome Alliance Development Committee, and is active in several other community related organizations. He and his wife, Julie, have three sons.