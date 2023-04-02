One person was killed, and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle Saturday evening.
According to a Rome Police Department report:
The driver of a 2017 Chevy Traverse was attempting to turn left from Shorter Avenue onto Alma Road and struck a 2002 Harley Davidson.
Jeremy D. Edwards, 21, of Rome was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries.
A passenger on the motorcycle, 20-year-old Molly Willis of Acworth, was transported to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center for treatment of severe head trauma.
The driver of the Traverse was also taken to the hospital with complaints of chest pain.
A witness said the Traverse caused the wreck by turning left in front of the motorcycle. The driver of the Traverse said that she thought the motorcycle had turned and it was safe to turn left.
The wreck, which occurred at around 9 p.m. Saturday remains under investigation.
It was the second serious wreck in West Rome within an hour and a half.
At around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a rollover crash at Shorter Avenue and Redmond Circle.
According to the incident report:
A 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 23-year-old Andrew Chambers of Cartersville, was stopped at the traffic signal on Coosawattee Avenue at Shorter. The light changed to green, allowing the Jeep to cross the intersection.
A 2004 Kia Sedona, driven by 73-year-old Gail Lee of Rome, failed to stop at the red right while traveling west on Shorter and was struck by the Jeep.
The Kia rolled before coming to a stop upright.
Lee was extricated from her vehicle and transported to Atrium Health Floyd with what were described as suspected minor or visible injuries.
Chambers complained of head pain but refused treatment.