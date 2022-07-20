A motion to dismiss was filed in the lawsuit involving state Senate District 52 Republican primary candidate Jeff Lewis and his loss in the primary.
The motion was filed in Floyd County Superior Court on July 15 by state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, who is one of the parties included in the lawsuit alongside Floyd County Elections Supervisor Pete McDonald.
"On nothing more than pure speculation, petitioner Jeff Lewis asks this court to ignore and invalidate the will of nearly 27,000 residents of Senate District 52 who voted in the May 24, 2022, Republican Primary, and then to order a new election to be held at the expense of taxpayers," the motion read. "Of course it comes as no surprise that Lewis would like a Mulligan, having garnered only 23.24% of the votes cast to Sen. Hufstetler's 62.3%," it reads in part.
The motion to dismiss essentially states that the Floyd County election supervisor's compliance with Georgia law doesn't constitute grounds for a lawsuit.
During early voting in May, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger upheld an administrative law judge's opinion that Lewis was ineligible to qualify as a candidate in the state Senate District 52 race.
Lewis served in the Georgia House of Representatives for 16 years, until he was ousted in 2008. His campaign fund contained over $75,000 when he stopped filing the required twice-yearly reports in 2012.
A “transparency” law passed by the Georgia General Assembly this year — that went into effect just days before the qualifying period opened — bars candidates from qualifying if they have outstanding state fees, fines, taxes or campaign finance reports.
As a result, signs were put up at the early voting locations stating any vote for Lewis would not count since he has been disqualified.
A few days later, after filing an appeal in Fulton County, Lewis was back on the ballot.
McDonald said all votes for Lewis were still counted in the end and poll workers took down the signs after the appeal was filed.
If Lewis is successful in his election challenge before voting for the Nov. 8 election begins, there's a chance that the elections offices in Senate District 52 would have to hold another special election for the seat.
However, County Attorney Virginia Harman said the lawsuit is moving slowly and it would have to be resolved by Aug. 10 to be included on the Nov. 8 ballot. The August deadline is the last day counties can make any changes to the midterm ballots.
Depending on the timing of the ruling and whether there's an appeal, Harman said there are a number of outcomes and variables in regards to the lawsuit. If Lewis is successful, the election offices would have to hold another special election prior to January, before the elected senators are sworn in.