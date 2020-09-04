Nearly four years have passed since her son was shot to death, but a Rome mother is still looking for answers.
"I just want to know who the shooter is, we don't care who was with the person," said Lashenia Ammons, whose son Kahtravious Jermaine Montgomery was shot Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 while hanging out as his girlfriend's house.
"We want to know who actually pulled the trigger and shot my son," she said.
Montgomery was shot in the chest around 11:30 p.m. at 3 Roseway Circle in North Rome and the 21-year-old was taken to Floyd Medical Center, but died at 4:35 the next morning at Erlanger in Chattanooga.
According to his mother, Montgomery was left for dead after being shot.
"A silver car rode around the block three times before he was shot," Ammons said." She said witnesses say there were at least four people in the vehicle, including the shooter. "Nobody is saying anything."
Ammons said while the car was making its rounds, her son told his girlfriend he wasn't going to run and just kept sitting on the porch. The last time the car stopped, Montgomery walked into the yard before being shot.
According to his mother, doctors originally thought they had Montgomery's bleeding under control, until it was discovered his liver had ruptured and he would need a transplant. He didn't make it through the night.
His mother just wants answers and doesn't want her son's murder to become a cold case.
"The family isn't getting any type of closure," Ammons said. "We just want to know who did it."
Ammons said she doesn't know why her son would be the target of a shooting, but hopes someone will come forward with more information.
"Everybody knew him," Ammons said. "He loved dogs, he communicated with everybody. He was the friendliest person you could ever know. He had a hart of gold. I just want to know why somebody would want to take his life like that."
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact detective Pete Sailors at 706-238-5118. Tips can also be left on the Rome Police Department’s Facebook page, or by contacting the anonymous tip line at 706-236-5000.