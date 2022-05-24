Most of the local contests, with the exception of the 14th District Congressional race, will be decided Tuesday unless there is a runoff — and there’s the potential for that in several races.
In Georgia, candidates must get 50% plus one vote to win, or the two top vote getters will then square off in a runoff election. Any runoffs in the primary election will take place on Tuesday, June 21. The winners in the Congressional District 14 primary races will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. Since the local Democratic Party didn’t field candidates, the Republican ticket today will determine the winners in the House 12 and 13 races as well as the Senate 52 and 43 races.
Newly redrawn House districts have caused some confusion among voters.
Here is an explanation:
House District 12 covers most of northern Floyd County, Cave Spring and Lindale as well as Chattooga County. Republican Robert Watson is challenging incumbent Eddie Lumsden.
House District 13 covers Rome, the Silver Creek community and points east. Republicans Brad Barnes and Luke Martin are challenging incumbent Katie Dempsey.
Senate District 52 covers over 86% of the people in Floyd County, nearly 90% of Bartow County and close to 14% of Gordon County. Two Bartow-based candidates — Derek Keeney and Jeff Lewis — are challenging incumbent Chuck Hufstetler of Rome.
Senate District 53 covers most of Armuchee and northwest Floyd County as well as all of Chattooga, Dade, Walker and Catoosa counties. The contest to replace retiring incumbent Jeff Mullis is between Republicans Steven M. Henry of Ringgold and Colton Moore of Trenton.
Here’s a list of contested races as well as the education local option sales tax vote on the ballot:
Congress, District 14, Republicans
♦ Marjorie Taylor Greene (I)
♦ Eric Cunningham
♦ James Haygood
♦ Charles Lutin
♦ Jennifer Strahan
♦ Seth Synstelien
Congress, District 14, Democrats
♦ Wendy Davis
♦ Marcus Flowers
♦ Holly McCormack
County Commission, Post 4
♦ Larry Maxey, R (I)
♦ Ronnie Kilgo, R
State Senate 52
♦ Chuck Hufstetler, R (I)
♦ Derek Keeney, R
♦ Jeff Lewis, R
Senate District 53
♦ Steven M. Henry, R
♦ Colton Moore, R
State House 12
♦ Eddie Lumsden, R (I)
♦ Robert Watson, R
State House 13
♦ Katie Dempsey, R (I)
♦ Brad Barnes, R
♦ Luke Martin, R
Education local option sales tax
♦ Yes
♦ No
The ELOST vote is for an extension of the penny sales tax that goes to local public schools. Rome City Schools is seeking to build a new Rome Middle School to alleviate overcrowding and Floyd County Schools wants to complete several projects at Armuchee High School as well as conduct technology upgrades in the other county schools.
Also on the ballot, there will be a number of nonbinding questions. One concerning the process of how Rome City Commissioners are elected is on the GOP ballots submitted by the Floyd County Republican Party. Those questions are more like a poll and only serve to generate data for each of the political parties.
Unopposed races on the ballot include both of the Floyd County Superior Court judge posts and the Floyd County Juvenile Court judge post. Judges William “Billy” Sparks and Kay Ann Wetherington will enter another four-year term. Steven Bennett is running unopposed for Juvenile Court Judge Greg Price’s seat. Price is retiring.
Just one of the statewide judicial seats will be determined by the vote. Macon attorney Veronica Brinson is challenging Georgia Supreme Court Justice Verda M. Colvin, who was appointed in 2021 by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Statewide, candidates will be chosen for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, the commissioners of labor, insurance and agriculture and two seats on the Public Service Commission.
On the Democratic ballot, Stacey Abrams is unopposed in the governor’s race. The rest are contested.
On the Republican ballot, three candidates have no opposition: Tyler Harper for commissioner of agriculture and, for the PSC, incumbents Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson.