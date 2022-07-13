Generations of families will be gathering at Morrison Campground on Friday to spend the next week making memories and celebrating their faith.
Tucked away off Ward Mountain Road near Dykes Creek, the site is home to the annual Morrison Campground Camp Meeting.
The camp meeting started in 1868 when E.R. Morrison, a Scotsman, was converted in a brush arbor service and believed there should be a permanent place for camp meetings. He donated his farm and the annual services take place very close to where his family home used to stand.
Since then, the families have traded their tents for 27 rough cabins built around an open grassy area. The cabins are passed down from family to family as the years go on.
Jordan Knight, a lifelong camper and chairman of the Morrison Campground board, described the area as a "special place" for immediate and distant family to gather.
A typical day at Morrison Campground starts with a morning worship service, followed by Vacation Bible School for the kids. The adults also gather for Bible study or head down to the creek to cool off.
In the evening, everyone gathers again for the evening service, which is usually filled with traditional hymns and gospel music.
"Everybody and anybody is welcome to come to our evening services," Knight said, adding that the annual event is a unique experience.
"Kids are able to step back in time where you don't have so much technology and they wander all over the grounds and go swimming in the creek in the day and frog hunting at night," he said.
Knight described the week as a time to reconnect with friends and relatives.
"My family has been going for about four or five generations now, and you'll see a lot of that out there," Knight said.
You can learn more about Morrison Campground by visiting the website MorrisonCampground.org. Knight said the event schedule should be posted in the coming days.