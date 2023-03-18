Northwest Georgia’s economy — if taking a big-picture view — has never been brighter in more than a few ways. But we’re enduring a few surprise pot holes getting there.
Twin green energy projects showcase a region-changing impact coming soon — a massive electronic vehicle battery plant with 3,500 jobs just west of Cartersville announced in December followed in mid January by QCells’ plans to open a plant worth $2.5 billion with up to 2,000 jobs also in Bartow County.
We got a clearer view of the SK On/Hyundai battery proposal in late February as an impact report shared a $5 billion investment just off U.S. 411 at Bartow Centre, covering 3.3 million square feet with room to grow. Preliminary grading work already is underway as area governments assess the impact of the project that will generate 3,500 primary jobs starting in mid 2025. We’re awaiting a similar report from QCells.
But there are some immediate concerns as well.
♦ The previously announced closing of Gildan Yard Co. in Cedartown took 107 jobs with it early February.
♦ As February, news came of the pending closings of the Party City stores near Mount Berry Mall and on Cartersville’s East Main Street. Dozens more could be jobless.
♦ Reports on the first month of home sales in 2023 continued the trend of slower sales numbers from 2022 — although that comes after boom years in 2020 and 2021. One culprit: Mortgage rates of 6.5% vs. just under 4% a year ago.
♦ Outside our market, the state’s business layoffs website already shows more than 2,000 jobs lost so far this year, involving smaller companies and even two metro Atlanta Walmarts.
The good news is most of the projects and proposals announced earlier for our area continue as planned.
Finance
Greater Community/LGE deal: Continuing into the new year is LGE Community Credit Union’s bid to purchase Rome-based Greater Community Bank. The deal won’t be finalized until midway through the year and continues to transition as planned. LGE picks up customers and offices in booming Bartow, Gordon and Floyd counties. The state’s Department of Banking and Finance shows the transaction continues to move toward approval.
Coosa Valley Credit Union started 2023 much as it did 2022 — by announcing another new office, this one due in Dallas by mid summer. A year ago, Coosa Valley opened a Woodstock location and completed a major remodel in Cedartown before announcing big plans for a Ringgold relocation in 2023.
Developments
The proposal seeing the most attention is a massive project from Aubrey Corp. that takes in 14,000 to 19,000 or so acres northeast of I-75 and U.S. 411 above Cartersville. Initial plans call for more than $1 billion in development across 20 years and would include residential, retail, industrial, mining and greenspace. Outdoors enthusiasts are urging the state to buy at least a chunk of the site to preserve what is now a leased wildlife management area. Those negotiations are continuing. Meanwhile, the project continue to be reviewed by Bartow County and regional interests.
Around Rome, several projects remain at or near the starting point, including demolition of older buildings off West Third Street in the River District as well as the former home of a hotel and small retail along Martha Berry and Fifth Avenue.
Another scrap-and-build site is off Second Avenue where the former AT&T building was leveled to make way for a large townhome project.
Smith Douglas Homes has had success selling much of its Crestwood subdivision off the intersection of Ga. 53 and the Bypass, and a newer project off U.S. 27 south known as Longbrooke.
Retail/restaurants
Two new spots are open in the River District: Hodge Podge on Fifth in the one-time MakerVillage site off Fifth Avenue while Trendy Teachers added R.A.D Toys and jumped to the other side of Fifth Avenue in the one-time Star building.
The Varsity: No news is... no news in the case of all three proposed Northwest Georgia locations. The East Rome site has been basically cleared and erosion barriers are up; a $2.5 million building permit was issued last year. But so far, there’s been little other activity there. Very little action has taken place at the Cartersville site in front of Tractor Supply near Savoy auto museum. The company also has purchased an existing restaurant at LakePoint in Emerson where some basic remodeling is expected before opening as The Varsity.
Jim ‘N Nick’s barbecue was well under way on Shorter Avenue even if we don’t have official confirmation on the pending opening. Hiring also has begun.
Antigua Mexican Restaurant is expected to open in late March just below Ga. 53 and 140 in Shannon. The original East Rome site remains.
The King Claw in West Rome is due very soon with a “Viet-Cajun” fusion menu just off Shorter Avenue.
The latest word on Crumbl cookies is “still six months away” with no specific Rome location as yet. And while Peach Cobbler Factory lists a coming soon note for Rome, the only definitive thing we have is the Cartersville store about to open near Lowe’s and Walmart off Ga. 20.
In Cedartown, hiring has begun for the expected spring opening of Chick-fil-A in front of Tractor Supply, while Jack’s also is on the way.