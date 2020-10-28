Over 44% of Floyd County's active voters have already cast ballots, and Elections Chief Robert Brady said the actual figure may be north of 45% by the end of day Wednesday.
"We've had thousands of people come through and early vote," Brady said. "It's just amazing. I'm tickled to see this going. I was expecting a paper deluge from absentee ballots, like in June, but we're getting absolutely phenomenal participation."
Unlike the June primary, the election's office has begun preparing and scanning ballots early.
"All of our absentee ballots have been tallied, they're in the computer," Brady said. He estimated that bit of preparation alone will save around 12 hours of work on election night.
As of Wednesday there had been over 7,000 absentee ballots cast. While as many as 12,000 absentee ballot requests sent out, many of those voters chose instead to vote in person, he said.
The Georgia Secretary of State's office characterized the amount of participation as "a significant surge from past years and is part of the record early turnout" statewide.
According to the state, 24,823 of Floyd County’s 60,727 registered voters have already turned out to vote early. Brady said he's estimating that number is already much higher -- leading to his 44+% estimation.
Of those 24,823 ballots case, as reported by the state -- 7,318 absentee by mail ballots have been returned by mail or through the more than 200 absentee ballot dropboxes that have been installed across the state. So far, 17,505 voters have cast ballots early, in-person.
'Make a plan'
Georgians who have not yet voted for the Nov. 3 election need to plan ahead for long lines in the final days of early voting as well as on Election Day, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday.
Anyone still planning to vote by mail also needs to hand in their absentee ballot at a county elections office or in a local drop box, rather than trust their vote to the over-stressed U.S. postal system, Raffensperger added.
With the early-voting period set to run through Friday, Georgians have already cast more than double the number of early and mail-in ballots for this 2020 presidential election than were cast in the 2016 election. So far, more than 3.2 million Georgians have voted early and by mail, Raffensperger said.
The secretary of state’s office now expects around 5.5 million Georgians to vote in the Nov. 3 election, vastly more than the 4.1 million votes tallied in 2016.
Even with such high early turnout, state and local election officials expect Thursday and Friday to potentially draw the largest numbers of Georgia voters, likely prompting long lines that have already been seen since early voting kicked off on Oct. 12.
On Wednesday, Raffensperger urged Georgians still needing to vote to “make a plan” for the last two days of early voting or for Election Day, when he estimates 2 million more Georgia voters could cast ballots in person.
Raffensperger also urged mail-in voters to deliver their absentee ballots quickly to one of hundreds of drop boxes scattered throughout the state or at a local elections office, particularly since officials are now able to start processing those ballots to help curb possible delays in reporting results next week.