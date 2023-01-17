Adam Rogers hits a backhand return during one of his matches in the inaugural CVTA High School Fundraising Tournament at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. The tournament drew 105 participants, who played for eight local schools.
The tournament raised a total of $3,420 to be split evenly among the participating high schools.
Participating schools were Pepperell High School, Armuchee High School, Rome High School, Darlington School, Model High School, Coosa High School, Rockmart High School, and Cedartown High School.
The Coosa Valley Tennis Association recently wrapped up its inaugural High School Fundraising Tournament, drawing 105 participants representing eight local schools.
It was an opportunity for local high school students to showcase their skills and support their schools. The tournament, which took place at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, raised a total of $3,420 to be split evenly among the participating schools.
"We are thrilled with the success of our first high school fundraising tournament," said CVTA President Dave Dawson. "We are grateful for the support of our sponsors and participants, and we look forward to making this an annual event."
The tournament was sponsored by Cargle & Allen Realty Group and Uptown Auto Sales, as well as eight other local sponsors, who helped make the event possible. Special thanks to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College for the use of their facilities.
The CVTA is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and developing tennis in the Coosa Valley area. The funds raised from the tournament will be used to support local high school tennis programs.
For more information about the organization, visit their website at www.cvta.us.