The Floyd County Health Department opens Monday as a third site for early voters.
Through Friday, voters can cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the facility at 16 E. 12th St.
During those same hours, in person voting also is available at the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., and Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle.
The administration building and church are also open on weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — except the church will only be available Sunday after 1 p.m.
Early voting in the Nov. 3 election runs through Oct. 30.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Sunday Georgia is continuing to break records in absentee by mail voting and early, in-person voting.
Raffensperger said in a release that 1,451,131 votes had been cast as of noon Sunday. Floyd County is one of the few counties offering weekend voting other than on Oct. 24, which is mandated by state law.
Early voters are choosing the in-person and absentee options in fairly equal numbers.
Overall, 793,385 in-person votes and 657,746 absentee ballots had been accepted as of noon Sunday.
Raffensperger compared that to the same period in the last presidential election, when 578,147 ballots had been accepted as of Oct. 23, 2016.
The bulk of that total, 490,147 votes, were cast in person, with 88,000 absentee ballots mailed in.
Sunday's figures show a 152% percent increase in turnout overall. Breaking that down, it's a 62.3% hike for in person voting and a 648% increase by mail.
In Floyd County, 44.68% of the votes cast in the June 9 Republican primary were by mail and 16.68% were in person during the early voting period. Just 38.64% went to the polls on the election day.
A majority in the Democratic primary, 60.17%, chose mail-in ballots. However, there were significantly more Republican voters, making it 2,582 Democrats who voted absentee compared to 5,910 Republicans.
Early in person voting attracted just 8.65% of local Democratic voters, and 31.18% went to their precincts on the election day.