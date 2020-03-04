Two more Republicans qualified Wednesday to seek the 14th Congressional District seat being vacated by Rep. Tom Graves R-Ranger.
Former state school superintendent John Barge and former state senator Bill Hembree bring the number of GOP candidates to seven so far.
Tom Caldwell, a former chief deputy, is the third Republican to declare for the Floyd County sheriff race.
Sheriff Tim Burkhalter is retiring.
Incumbent Gene Proctor also qualified as a Republican Wednesday, to seek the county coroner post he was appointed to in 2017 when Democrat Barry Henderson retired.
And Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach qualified to run for a fourth four-year term on the bench.
Proctor and Niedrach have no competition so far — and up to this point just one Democrat has signed up to run for office in Floyd County.
Ruth Demeter, who chairs the Floyd County Democratic Party, said Wednesday the party expects to field more candidates before the qualifying period closes.
Parties will still be qualifying candidates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday for the May 19 primary election. Winners will go to the Nov. 3 general election.
Nonpartisan candidates — for judgeships — qualify with the county elections clerk or secretary of state. Binding elections for those seats also are set for May 19.