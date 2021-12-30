Stranded women video and take selfies while atop the roof of a limousine on Delk Road in Cobb County, as Cobb Fire Lt. Dru Dunn helps move the car. The vehicle stalled in the rising floodwaters, and firefighters assisted in rescuing the women.
Crews work to remove trees from phone and power lines early Thursday on Bass Avenue after strong storms swept through Floyd County late Wednesday.
John Bailey
Trees fell across roadways in several locations, including Cedar Avenue near Georgia Northwestern Technical College, as strong storms passed through Wednesday night.
Doug Walker, City of Rome
City of Rome public works crews were out at dawn Thursday removing fallen trees from utility lines after several strong storms pummeled Floyd County.
Doug Walker, City of Rome
Stranded women video and take selfies while atop the roof of a limousine on Delk Road in Cobb County, as Cobb Fire Lt. Dru Dunn helps move the car. The vehicle stalled in the rising floodwaters, and firefighters assisted in rescuing the women.
Strong storms dumped over 2 inches of rain on Floyd County in a matter of hours and caused power outages that were largely rectified by Georgia Power crews by mid morning Thursday.
A flood watch expired late Thursday, however the National Weather Service is forecasting more rain through Sunday for an already saturated Northwest Georgia.
Old Freeman Ferry Road was closed for a time while crews worked to clear downed powerlines, Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington said.
Falling trees caused outages in the College Heights area and Wilkerson Road in West Rome as well as Blacks Bluff Road and Porter Street in South Rome and South Blanche Avenue in East Rome.
The Floyd County outages -- caused by high winds and tree roots pulling free of saturated ground -- were all cleared by Thursday afternoon, although a few customers in neighboring Chattooga and Bartow counties were still waiting for restoration.
City and county public works crews were up before dawn clearing roadways of fallen trees and debris.
Areas south of Rome were hit harder. Cave Spring and portions of Polk County were under a tornado watch much of Wednesday evening and Cobb County was drenched, recording over 6 inches of rain.
Several roadways were flooded and while they have been reopened the cleanup will take the rest of the week, officials stated.